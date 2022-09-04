Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $14,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,683 shares of company stock worth $3,434,392. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ opened at $73.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $77.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

