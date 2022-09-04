Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,917 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $16,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 41,920 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,057,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,603,000 after purchasing an additional 619,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 4.7 %

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $31.15 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.