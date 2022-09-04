Citigroup Inc. Sells 43,653 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,653 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 146.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 127.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87. CubeSmart has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

