Citigroup Inc. Sells 613,889 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 578,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613,889 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Li Auto by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,142,000 after purchasing an additional 361,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in Li Auto by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,602,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Li Auto Stock Down 4.7 %

Li Auto stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of -531.49 and a beta of 0.32. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.