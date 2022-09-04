Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,666 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $15,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $209.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $282.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About FLEETCOR Technologies

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.33.

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.