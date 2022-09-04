Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 27,482 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PKI opened at $134.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.99 and its 200-day moving average is $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.40.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

