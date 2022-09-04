CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 28,913.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3,767.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
CNX stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87.
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
