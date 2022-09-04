Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Position Reduced by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 94,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVGI. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.19.

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.