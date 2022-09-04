comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,296 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in comScore were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in comScore by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 275,939 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in comScore by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 603,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 80,150 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in comScore by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 299,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 81,540 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in comScore by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,022,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 936,939 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at comScore

In related news, Director William Paul Livek bought 167,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $348,391.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,566,875 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other comScore news, Director Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 30,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $64,824.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 515,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,587.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Paul Livek purchased 167,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $348,391.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,566,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 200,403 shares of company stock worth $418,976 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

comScore Stock Down 0.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $211.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.15. comScore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.35 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. On average, research analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

comScore Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

Featured Articles

