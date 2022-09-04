Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 10,657 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 602.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 41,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,146.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $265,221.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $252,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at $382,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,146.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,221.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE BY opened at $21.65 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $811.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.14%.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

