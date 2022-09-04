Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 11,317 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 87,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Trading Down 1.3 %

FISI opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.99. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Financial Institutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.