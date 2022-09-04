Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 457 Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Valhi were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 30.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Valhi during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VHI opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Valhi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $634.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Valhi’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

