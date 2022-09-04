Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 187,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TK. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Teekay by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Teekay in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Teekay by 27.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Teekay by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 74,599 shares during the last quarter. 28.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $3.44 on Friday. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

