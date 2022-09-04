Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 119,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lufax by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 38,947 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Lufax by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 160,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 111,274 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lufax by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Lufax by 13,721.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 91,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,400,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target on the stock. CLSA cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of LU opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.32. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

