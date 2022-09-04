Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 130.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.7 %

IBKR opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,126,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,247,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,579,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,715,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

