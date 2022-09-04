Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 13,392 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at $6,717,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth $5,691,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $1,995,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 134,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 79,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in International Money Express by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 77,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $1,794,671.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,327 shares in the company, valued at $11,133,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Justin B. Wender sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $102,966.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,861,234 shares in the company, valued at $46,549,462.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $1,794,671.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,327 shares in the company, valued at $11,133,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,419 shares of company stock worth $7,906,878 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMXI. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of International Money Express to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $26.23.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 40.21%. Analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

