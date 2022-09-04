Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 9,860 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $1,578,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Green Dot by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 264,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 85,589 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Green Dot by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 435,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,156 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut shares of Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Green Dot Trading Down 0.1 %

GDOT stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile



Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

