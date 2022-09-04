Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,369 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.63.

NYSE HUM opened at $484.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $483.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.39. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $504.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

