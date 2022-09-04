Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,527 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,766,000 after acquiring an additional 178,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Clorox by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,428,000 after acquiring an additional 128,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 231.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,910,000 after purchasing an additional 114,964 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.83.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox stock opened at $142.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

