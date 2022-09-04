Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,221 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Assurant by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 20.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $158.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.18 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.