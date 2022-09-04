Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 9,228 LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 109.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

LivaNova Stock Down 0.5 %

LIVN stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

