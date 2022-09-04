Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,261 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNDR opened at $22.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

