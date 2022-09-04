Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,356 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $166,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FibroGen to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FGEN stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.87. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.15 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 100.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

About FibroGen



FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

