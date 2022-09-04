Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,518 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 427,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,974 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 542,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 445,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 112,262 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

