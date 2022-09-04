Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 59,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 277,996 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaSpine

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SeaSpine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $239.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.39.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $56.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SPNE shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About SeaSpine

(Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.