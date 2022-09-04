Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,011,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 162,505 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at $15,462,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 474,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at $13,102,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $8,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Trading Down 2.3 %

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.19% and a negative net margin of 70.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

