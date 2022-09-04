Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $498,000 Stock Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 15.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,425,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after buying an additional 185,673 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in Quanterix by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 269,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 322,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix Stock Down 4.6 %

QTRX stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $60.92. The company has a market cap of $325.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTRX. Cowen lowered Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink lowered Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other news, CEO Masoud Toloue bought 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $1,095,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,133.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David R. Walt acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,293,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,431,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,909.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Masoud Toloue acquired 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,095,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,133.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,000 and have sold 3,097 shares valued at $51,159. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quanterix

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.