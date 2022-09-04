Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $561,000 Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GHL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a market cap of $127.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenhill & Co., Inc.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $333,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,674,396.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $333,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,674,396.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 101,979 shares of company stock worth $871,085. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Featured Articles

