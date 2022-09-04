Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $661,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,055 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,487,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 49,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $3,707,281.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,091.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,088,505 shares of company stock valued at $79,338,753. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

