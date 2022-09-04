Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $698,000 Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ACET opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $572.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.27. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. Research analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at $701,406. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,299 shares of company stock worth $261,135. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.