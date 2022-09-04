Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Darryl Demos purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,552.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Waitz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $49,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,960.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darryl Demos bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $75,552.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $122,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,145 shares of company stock worth $100,793. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $31.54 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $244.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 36.53%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.98%.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

