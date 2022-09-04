Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 15.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 43,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 39.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 45,340 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 40.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

TLK stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

