Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $482,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Snowflake by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Snowflake
In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,902 shares of company stock valued at $764,018. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
