Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $528,000 in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 57,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEX. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,953,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 29,531 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 327.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $9.53 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. ATB Capital raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

