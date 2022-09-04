Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $544,000 in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,526 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,797,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $151,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,226,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after acquiring an additional 81,371 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $92,207,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 773,590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.7625 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

