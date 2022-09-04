Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $643,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $118.34 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $223.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average of $129.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

