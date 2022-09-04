Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,724 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 151.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $107.00 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.22 and its 200 day moving average is $108.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

