Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Civeo were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Civeo by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Civeo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 95,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Civeo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo Price Performance

CVEO stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $32.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civeo

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.22 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. Analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 374,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $10,264,484.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,193.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,156.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 374,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $10,264,484.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,193.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Civeo Profile

(Get Rating)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.