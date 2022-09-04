Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after buying an additional 446,081 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,281,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,296,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,274.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 205,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 190,381 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 302,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after buying an additional 178,428 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 1.1 %

PCRX opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 0.85. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $1,077,148.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $1,077,148.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $30,354.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,179 shares in the company, valued at $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,947. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

