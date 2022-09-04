Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $560,000 Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ITT opened at $71.98 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

ITT Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.