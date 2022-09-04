Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $607,000 Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,065,612. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE CF opened at $106.86 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

