Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $766,000 Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $56.01 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

