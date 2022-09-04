Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 5.3 %

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $966.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.47 and a beta of 0.94. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seabridge Gold Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

(Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.