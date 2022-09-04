Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 29,438 Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPWK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 112.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Upwork by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 959,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 180,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UPWK opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.49. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,929 shares in the company, valued at $591,963.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,915 shares of company stock worth $950,620 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

