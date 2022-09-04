Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,620 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,849 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 203.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 324,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 217,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,954,000 after acquiring an additional 198,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.63.

BURL stock opened at $143.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $314.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

