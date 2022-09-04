Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) by 139.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,076 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 100.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 76.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 77,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 108,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $7.81 on Friday. Medallion Financial Corp. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $189.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.
MFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Medallion Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.
