Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 306,390 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YY. Tobam grew its holdings in JOYY by 82.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JOYY by 41.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 240.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in JOYY by 258.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $29.02 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. JOYY had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.507 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. JOYY’s payout ratio is 274.32%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

