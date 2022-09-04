Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 134,527 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,527 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Brown & Brown by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

