Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 15,240 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,240 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after buying an additional 454,724 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $53,900,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $48,884,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,208.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after buying an additional 211,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 977.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 133,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,235,000 after buying an additional 120,778 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock opened at $191.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.23. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

