Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 169,749 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 169,749 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in LG Display by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 43,583 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in LG Display by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in LG Display by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 102,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $5.65 on Friday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

